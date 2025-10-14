Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ever fancied owning a golf course in Scotland?

Well, if you’re passion runs for the game runs as deep as your pockets do, you could be in luck.

That’s because a popular parkland layout just a short drive from Edinburgh City Centre has just hit the market.

The Newbattle golf course in Midlothian has been put up for sale an asking price just shy of £2.7million.

David & Roberston, the leading Scottish firm selling the property, say that this is a “unique opportunity to acquire the land rented to Newbattle Golf Club, an established and well-landscaped 18-hole golf course and practice area spanning approximately 105 acres bounded by 50 acres of amenity woodland.

The listing continues: “Located on the south edge of Dalkeith, the course is highly accessible, just eight miles from Edinburgh city centre, attractive to both local and visiting golfers across the region.

“The course operates a successful members club with established local reputation, consistent visitor income with opportunities to develop further. Further information, including lease terms are available on request.”

The owners have indicated they would be willing to sell for offers over £2,670,000.

Newbattle is a popular design from the renowned course architect Harry Colt, which stretches 5912 yards and is a par-69.

The closing date for a sale of the course and surrounding areas is October 23, 2025.

Photo credit: Newbattle Golf Club/Facebook