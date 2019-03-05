Newspaper under fire for 'derogatory' Keith Mitchell headline

A Florida newspaper has come under fire over its coverage of Keith Mitchell’s Honda Classic victory on Sunday.



The Palm Beach Post, the most widely-read publication in Palm Beach County, where Honda Classic host venue PGA National is based, led its sports section yesterday with a report on Mitchell’s first PGA Tour victory… accompanied by the banner headline “NO-NAME CHAMPION”.

If you think that’s harsh, consider the story’s lede:

The PGA Tour and Honda Classic officials had the makings of several great finishes Sunday.

-- A playoff between local residents Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

-- Vijay Singh becoming the oldest winner in Tour history.

-- Even Ryan Palmer posting a 63 to come out of nowhere with the best round of the day.

Then along came Keith Mitchell.

Wow…



To his credit, the sports editor of the Post, Nick Pugliese, has since apologised for the headline, saying it “missed the cup by 10 feet”.

“While every golfer enjoys a mulligan, our chance passed once the presses started rolling Sunday night,” he added.



Pugliese explained that the background for the headline came from Mitchell’s winner’s press conference on Sunday night, where he said that a friend had sent him a newspaper clipping (not from the Palm Beach Post) that had the headline “No-Name Leading Honda”.



The Post, said Pugliese, attempted to integrate that line, and the fact it had motivated Mitchell to hold off higher-profile players like Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler to seal the win, into its headline.

“We could have tweaked the No-Name headline to make it more appropriate,” he acknowledged. “For instance NO-NAME NO LONGER, or even putting ‘NO-NAME’ in quotes, reflecting his words, not ours would have been better. “We promise never to use No Name and Mitchell in the same sentence again.”



Fair play. However, Pugliese’s apology and explanation came too late for some social media users who had already vented their anger at the perceived slight.

Canadian PGA Tour pro David Hearn was amongst the first.

Every player on every tour has a name. And every player has a story to be heard...especially when they win. What a terrible thing for a player to have to read about himself after a highlight moment. @pbpost you should be disgusted by this headline. https://t.co/zpm52dlmGT — David Hearn (@HearnDavid) March 4, 2019

Eddie Pepperell referenced Game Of Thrones’ “Faceless Man of Braavos” in offering his own, characteristically unique take.

I hope Jaqen H’ghar murders this journalist just for the irony. https://t.co/5g51DRgxZO — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 4, 2019

Others soon chimed in.

What a complete disappointment for a headline. Mitchell earned it and deserves every bit of the recognition. Palm Beach Post flunked. Big time. — Peter Schmitt (@prschmitt) March 4, 2019

Your headline for Keith Mitchell's win is about as low class as your newspaper that isn't fit for the bottom of a bird cage. Mitchell has what it takes and you don't. — Eagle Looking (@eagle_looking) March 4, 2019

@pbpost Give Keith Mitchell the damn respect and credit he deserves what a terrible headline guy has worked hard his whole life for that moment — Tyler Martin (@Sniiffyy) March 5, 2019

Headlines like these are unacceptable and completely disrespectful. His name is Keith Mitchell. Hopefully the @PGATOUR takes action against this bad press. https://t.co/p30CJKVT50 — Trevyn Haller (@GiantsTrevyn) March 4, 2019

Your NO-NAME CHAMPION headline was to say the least TACKY ! Was it intended as a put down ? Keith Mitchell won !! Shame on you for your lack of respect. — Dee Hayes (@DeeHaye26930716) March 4, 2019

The Palm Beach Post wasn’t the only one outlet to shank it spectacularly in covering Mitchell’s triumph.

During Sunday night’s telecast in the US, as Mitchell was closing out the win, broadcaster Dan Hicks called him Kevin. Fortunately, Mitchell saw the funny side.