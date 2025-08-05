Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
The DP World Tour heads to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen for the return of the formerly known Scottish Championship this week.
The newly-named Nexo Championship – which previously featured on the calendar in 2020 – is back with $2.75million in prize money on the line.
The tournament will be played across the Old Course on the Aberdeenshire coastline, with the field headed by home favourites including Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme and Callum Hill.
This course has hosted the last three renewals of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship – but will stage a DP World Tour event for the first time.
• 9 players who could make their Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black
• The LIV Golf players in danger of being relegated
Nexo Championship 2025 prize money payout in full
Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the Nexo Championship. This will be updated with each player’s earnings when the tournament is over.
Winner – $467,500
2nd – $302,500
3rd – $173,250
4th – $137,500
5th – $116,600
6th – $96,250
7th – $82,500
8th – $68,750
9th – $61,600
10th – $55,000
11th – $50,600
12th – $47,300
13th – $44,275
14th – $42,075
• 11 big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs
• Ryder Cup standings: Who’s heading to Bethpage in 2025?
15th – $40,425
16th – $38,775
17th – $37,125
18th – $35,475
19th – $34,100
20th – $33,000
21st – $31,900
22nd – $31,075
23rd – $30,250
24th – $29,425
25th – $27,775
26th – $27,775
27th – $26,950
28th – $26,125
29th – $25,300
30th – $24,475
31st – $23,650
32nd – $22,825
33rd – $22,000
34th – $21,175
35th – $20,350
36th – $19,525
37th – $18,975
38th – $18,425
39th – $17,875
40th – $17,325
41st – $16,775
42nd – $16,225
43rd – $15,675
44th – $15,125
45th – $14,575
46th – $14,025
47th – $13,475
48th – $12,925
49th – $12,375
50th – $11,825
51st – $11,275
52nd – $10,725
53rd – $10,175
54th – $9,625
55th – $9,350
56th – $9,075
57th – $8,800
58th – $8,525
59th – $8,250
60th – $7,975
61st – $7,700
62nd – $7,425
63rd – $7,150
64th – $6,875
65th – $6,600
66th – $6,325
67th – $6,050
68th – $5,775
69th – $5,500
70th – $5,225
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses