Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour heads to Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen for the return of the formerly known Scottish Championship this week.

The newly-named Nexo Championship – which previously featured on the calendar in 2020 – is back with $2.75million in prize money on the line.

The tournament will be played across the Old Course on the Aberdeenshire coastline, with the field headed by home favourites including Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme and Callum Hill.

This course has hosted the last three renewals of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship – but will stage a DP World Tour event for the first time.

• 9 players who could make their Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black

• The LIV Golf players in danger of being relegated

Nexo Championship 2025 prize money payout in full

Here’s the full prize money breakdown from the Nexo Championship. This will be updated with each player’s earnings when the tournament is over.

Winner – $467,500

2nd – $302,500

3rd – $173,250

4th – $137,500

5th – $116,600

6th – $96,250

7th – $82,500

8th – $68,750

9th – $61,600

10th – $55,000

11th – $50,600

12th – $47,300

13th – $44,275

14th – $42,075

• 11 big names missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

• Ryder Cup standings: Who’s heading to Bethpage in 2025?

15th – $40,425

16th – $38,775

17th – $37,125

18th – $35,475

19th – $34,100

20th – $33,000

21st – $31,900

22nd – $31,075

23rd – $30,250

24th – $29,425

25th – $27,775

26th – $27,775

27th – $26,950

28th – $26,125

29th – $25,300

30th – $24,475

31st – $23,650

32nd – $22,825

33rd – $22,000

34th – $21,175

35th – $20,350

36th – $19,525

37th – $18,975

38th – $18,425

39th – $17,875

40th – $17,325

41st – $16,775

42nd – $16,225

43rd – $15,675

44th – $15,125

45th – $14,575

46th – $14,025

47th – $13,475

48th – $12,925

49th – $12,375

50th – $11,825

51st – $11,275

52nd – $10,725

53rd – $10,175

54th – $9,625

55th – $9,350

56th – $9,075

57th – $8,800

58th – $8,525

59th – $8,250

60th – $7,975

61st – $7,700

62nd – $7,425

63rd – $7,150

64th – $6,875

65th – $6,600

66th – $6,325

67th – $6,050

68th – $5,775

69th – $5,500

70th – $5,225