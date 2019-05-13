Niall Horan unveils new event for male and female tour pros

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan is helping golf’s drive towards equality and inclusivity with the launch of a brand new Challenge Tour event.



The ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men | Women, presented by Horan’s Modest! Golf Management, will take place at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and the Massereene Golf Club, Ballymena, from August 15-18.

The event formerly known as the Northern Ireland Open and traditionally one of the best-attended events on the Challenge Tour, has been transformed into a new global event for Challenge Tour players and women professionals.



The $500,000 prize money will be divided equally between the men’s and women’s competitions, and there will be approximately 300 competitors in total playing at both venues on the Thursday and Friday.



A cut after the second will send the two fields to Galgorm Castle for the weekend, where a third round cut will further reduce each field for the final round.

The eligibility criteria for the men’s tournament will be the same as any other Challenge Tour event, therefore counting towards the season-long rankings, where the top 15 players earn European Tour cards at the end of the year.

The women’s side of the tournament, meanwhile, will invite leading professionals from the LPGA, Ladies European Tour plus players from Asia and Australia.

“We got into golf with the aim to help and develop the next generation of player. By supporting a tournament like this exciting new World Invitational we are to bring that goal to fruition,” said Horan.



“Myself and the entire Modest! team are delighted to be partnering with ISPS HANDA, a wonderful organisation who are synonymous with promoting the game around the world and helping to bring people together through sport.

“ISPS HANDA reach out to all areas of society as evidenced through their drive and support for blind golfers and golfers with a disability. In this part of the world we are aware more than most about the importance of creating a lasting legacy. By working alongside ISPS HANDA we can help deliver something very special through this exciting new tournament.”