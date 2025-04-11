Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It would have been so easy for Nick Dunlap to withdraw after such ignominy at Augusta National.

In his ruinous first round on Thursday, the two-time PGA Tour winner became the first man in a decade to fail to break 90 at the Masters. Dunlap’s game was absolutely broken.

He didn’t make a three-putt, but couldn’t put an adequate swing on the ball either.

Yet against all convention, the American turned up and shot an under-par round on Friday. Through 15 holes, he was four-under par.

A second round 71 ultimately proved 19 shots better than his harrowing Thursday effort.

Seldom has the peculiarity of golf been shown off quite like than Dunlap’s wildy constrasting scores on the hallowed Augusta course.

• This Masters leaderboard is incredible – but one name is missing

• How a Masters debutant was left “beaten up” by Augusta National

“Just impressed that I showed up today, to be honest,” he said afterwards. “I think a lot of people would have maybe backed out, maybe not. Certainly I wanted to at times. I know that.

“There’s a lot of things I could have done that would make me a lot more happy to come out and feel like I’m not playing well at all and come play golf in front of a bunch of people.

“I’m never going to quit. I’m always going to show up.”

Coming into the first major of the season on the back of three missed cuts, Dunlap’s revealed that he’s been feeling at a complete loss with his game for some time.

• The Masters: All aboard the Rorycoaster, golf’s most exhilarating ride

• Justin Rose fuelled by major heartache after fast start at Augusta

“A couple weeks now,” he explained when asked how long he has been struggling. “I’m hitting hundreds of golf balls that not everybody can see. I’m doing it alone, and it’s not getting any better, so it’s pretty frustrating.”

Dunlap’s next revelation was the most telling though.

When he would have been forgiven for burying his head in the Georgia pines on Thursday, the 21-year-old instead spent the evening after shooting 90 hitting balls into them.

“I hit a couple buckets of balls at my Airbnb into the woods,” he explained.

“I don’t know if there was any houses or anything back there. But you just hit a bunch of golf balls. I had more of a knot in my stomach today than I’ve ever had starting a round of golf.

“I definitely can learn something from that, but it’s certainly not a position that you ever want to be in again.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.