Sir Nick Faldo has arrived at Bethpage for the 45th Ryder Cup this week, but he’s already spotted something that doesn’t quite sit right.
In fact, it was the very first thing the Englishman noticed at the New York venue, where he’ll be in the booth for NBC, calling each morning session of the contest.
Outside of the clubhouse, a sign has been placed which reads: USA 27 wins, EUR 15 wins. That’s certainly not the score on Faldo’s watch.
“Ha, bit of psychological warfare,” he said in a video posted on X. “Because as we know, we Europeans know, it’s 11-7 Europe over the last 40 years, ever since we started winning as Europe.
“So that’s an interesting little thing, I should get my sharpie out and change the numbers.”
Faldo signed off: “Anyway, it’s going to be a great week, I’m going to go and tour the golf course, and I’ll be reporting and giving you my insights throughout the week.”
Of course, the running Ryder Cup scoreline on the sign includes the US’ victories against the former GB&I Ryder Cup teams, which contested the match from 1927 to 1977.
Faldo, who has secured a total of 25 points in the event, even played both editions. He was one of 12 players who featured in the final GB&I team before the Ryder Cup allowed Europeans to compete.
Despite three consecutive defeats in the wake of the change, Team Europe has since enjoyed huge success in the biennial dust-up. The blue and gold won back-to-back renewals in 1985 and 1987 and has won ten of the last 14.
A win for Luke Donald’s side on Long Island this week, however, would be the first on US soil since the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ in 2012.
Fans, meantime, can expect more of Faldo’s unfiltered opinions, as NBC’s lead golf producer Tommy Roy said he’ll form part of ‘partisan’ booths covering the Ryder Cup.
“We’ve always covered our sports events in a completely impartial way,” Roy said earlier this week. “Never referring to the Americans as ‘we.’
“But if you’ve worked the Olympics like we’ve had the good fortune to do and you’re in the international broadcast centre, you can dial up the feeds from the different countries’ broadcasts, and they are almost all very partisan.
“For example, if you listen to the Brits’ track and field, they are literally blatantly rooting for the UK athletes. I kind of used to scoff at this style because I was so brainwashed into impartiality, but you know what, it’s actually a pretty fun listen.”
The Ryder Cup starts on Friday with foursomes in the morning.
