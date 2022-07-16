Jack Nicklaus bids farewell to Open, says Nick Faldo

Sir Nick Faldo revealed past champions of the Open were reduced to tears after Jack Nicklaus “said goodbye” to the tournament.

Nicklaus, who won three Claret Jugs including two at St Andrews, is in attendance at this year’s historic 150th tournament along with other greats including Gary Player and Tom Watson.

However, the Golden Bear – now 82 years old – has decided this year’s championship will be his last.

• MacIntyre pinpoints reason for poor form



• DeChambeau loses key sponsor on eve of Open



According to Faldo, the 18-time major winner delivered a speech at Tuesday’s past champions’ dinner which left everyone in the room holding back tears.

“Holy crap, Jack just said goodbye to the Open, we’re all in tears,” he wrote on Twitter.

Champions dinner...Holy crap Jack just said goodbye to the Open, we're all in tears! @TheOpen#gratitude — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) July 12, 2022

Nicklaus’ visit to the Home of Golf has already proved an emotional experience.

Earlier on Tuesday he was handed the rare honour of being named an honourary citizen of St Andrews.

He is only the third American to ever receive the accolade after Benjamin Franklin and Bobby Jones.

• Nicklaus gets honourary St Andrews citizenship



• Jack Nicklaus addresses Greg Norman furore



Regarded by many as the greatest golfer to grace the game, Nicklaus won 117 professional tournaments over the course of his career.

He last played in the Open in 2005 when he bade a fond farewell to the event atop the Swilcan Bridge.