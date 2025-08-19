Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sir Nick Faldo thinks a playing captain role at the Ryder Cup is the “impossible job” for Keegan Bradley – which is precisely why he wants him to do it.

Holding court in a press conference at The Belfry with fellow European greats Sam Torrance, Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam, Faldo suggested that Bradley would cause himself problems by performing the dual role at Bethpage Black next month.

There’s not been a playing captain at the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963, but Bradley is now weighing up whether to name himself as one of his six wild cards for the dust-up in New York.

If he does indeed opt to play, the next question will be whether Bradley relinquishes the captaincy altogether to one of his assistants -perhaps the experienced Jim Furyk – and completely focus on winning points for the American side.

“We all agree that its probably an impossible job to do both,” Faldo said, before teeing it up in a special 40th anniversary Ryder Cup match on the Brabazon course.

“There’s so much attention needed. The captain is the only one who can talk to the players. Even assistants can’t talk to the players. That can be beneficial at times. To pass that information on when needed.”

Woosnam concurs.

“It’s pretty much impossible to be a player and to captain the team,” he said. “You’ve got to get your team in before 12 o’clock for the second set of matches. If he’s on the golf course still playing, he won’t be able to do that…”

Faldo then interjected: “Well he can do it, it’s just a distraction. You’ve got enough going on trying to win your match. So we hope he does. We hope he stays as captain and does two roles!”

Bradley will name his six wild cards at the PGA of America’s Frisco HQ in Texas on Wednesday, three days after the Tour Championship at East Lake.

