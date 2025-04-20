Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sir Nick Faldo has hit back at fans who accused him of being harsh on Bryson DeChambeau at last week’s Masters.

The Englishman was on Sky Sports commentary duties when some on social media accused him of kicking DeChambeau when he was already down.

DeChambeau, 31, held a one-stroke lead after two holes of the final round at Augusta National before a mid-round collapse ended his title bid.

And Faldo, a winner of three Green Jackets, insists the notion doing the rounds was rubbish.

“That’s bullshit,” he told Tom Kershaw of The Times. “I like the guy. I texted him after he won the US Open.

“I don’t like the way he plays at times, which I’m allowed to criticise. He said he was going to attack Troon last year. You don’t attack a links; you thread it down there.

“I’m not sure about his strategy, but he is great entertainment. I’m a fan.”

• PGA Tour winner DQ’d after bizarre rules breach

• Thousands secure Old Course tee times through new system

Faldo, meanwhile, had even less sympathy for two other major winning LIV golfers, in particular.

While DeChambeau ultimately finished T5 in the first major of the year, he fared best of the 12 players from the Saudi-backed circuit.

Jon Rahm finished T14, although was never in contention, with the likes of Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith both missing the cut.

That, according to Faldo, is a result of the star golfers jumping ship.

“If Max Verstappen only drove in a Formula One race four times a year, I’d be shocked if he could perform,” Faldo said. “You’ve got to be in the same arena all the time.”

He continued: “They have a fail-free tour. They’ve got wonderful appearance fees and prize money galore and they’re guaranteed it next week whether they hit their hat or not.

• R&A launches campaign to combat WHS ‘cheating’

• Tiger Woods’ former caddie blasts back at critics

“There’s no fear of failure, and that is a serious driving force. Cam Smith has gone quiet. Brooks has gone quiet. You can’t tell me that in some way it hasn’t affected them.

“I think they thought it was all going to be resolved, and they could run off and, even if they had to pay half of it back in a fine, they’d make a huge amount of money.

“But I don’t think [the PGA Tour-LIV divide] needs to be resolved. They’ve gone off to play their tour. Fine. They’ve done incredibly well [financially] and, if your priority is a boatload of cash, you got it.

“But if you would rather have an incredible career, I think they’ve hurt themselves.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.