Six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo thinks Robert MacIntyre will take well to difficult conditions at Royal Portrush.

Speaking in a media roundtable from Royal Portrush, the three-time Open champion was asked about the 28-year-old’s chances at the course that MacIntyre says is his favourite links in the world.

In his major debut at the 2019 Open, the left-hander finished in a tie for sixth and Faldo thinks that some ‘good’ weather will play into the Oban man’s hands.

“We’re going to get wind and rain and all-sorts,” the Sky Sports Golf analyst said.

“It’s got to suit the Scottish and Irish boys this week who are used to playing in that.

“It’s a different wind. It’s such a heavy wind here on the coast, you’ve got to know what you’re doing and how to do it.”

The Englishman also said that MacIntyre’s second place finish at the US Open will give him belief that he can compete on the biggest stage.

“I think what happened in the US Open was big for him,” Faldo said. “You know, suddenly he had a chance where he thought, ‘Oh, I could win this.’

“It would have been good for him. There would have been a good couple of hours where he thought, ‘I could do this.’ It’s a different feeling in your body and your mind for how you’re playing. I bet he’s looking forward to this week.”

MacIntyre will get his Open underway on Thursday at 2:48, alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose.

Remarkably, Faldo is still the last Englishman to lift the Claret Jug and it was Rose he picked out as the most likely English winner this time around.

“It’s probably Rosey, isn’t it? He’s the most obvious. After what he did at Augusta and he (Rose) was around last year, wasn’t he?

“You want to have a good formula on club selection and assessing the wind and that sort of thing and I think Rosey has a pretty good formula on that.”

