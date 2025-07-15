Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo thinks Robert MacIntyre will take well to difficult conditions at Royal Portrush.
Speaking in a media roundtable from Royal Portrush, the three-time Open champion was asked about the 28-year-old’s chances at the course that MacIntyre says is his favourite links in the world.
In his major debut at the 2019 Open, the left-hander finished in a tie for sixth and Faldo thinks that some ‘good’ weather will play into the Oban man’s hands.
• What is the play-off format at The Open?
“We’re going to get wind and rain and all-sorts,” the Sky Sports Golf analyst said.
“It’s got to suit the Scottish and Irish boys this week who are used to playing in that.
“It’s a different wind. It’s such a heavy wind here on the coast, you’ve got to know what you’re doing and how to do it.”
The Englishman also said that MacIntyre’s second place finish at the US Open will give him belief that he can compete on the biggest stage.
“I think what happened in the US Open was big for him,” Faldo said. “You know, suddenly he had a chance where he thought, ‘Oh, I could win this.’
“It would have been good for him. There would have been a good couple of hours where he thought, ‘I could do this.’ It’s a different feeling in your body and your mind for how you’re playing. I bet he’s looking forward to this week.”
MacIntyre will get his Open underway on Thursday at 2:48, alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose.
• This ‘magical spot’ is the place to be at The Open
• The Open: Three tee shots can cause havoc at Royal Portrush
Remarkably, Faldo is still the last Englishman to lift the Claret Jug and it was Rose he picked out as the most likely English winner this time around.
“It’s probably Rosey, isn’t it? He’s the most obvious. After what he did at Augusta and he (Rose) was around last year, wasn’t he?
“You want to have a good formula on club selection and assessing the wind and that sort of thing and I think Rosey has a pretty good formula on that.”
Watch live coverage of The 153rd Open from Royal Portrush exclusively on Sky Sports and NOW from Thursday 17 July.
ALL ABOUT THE OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses