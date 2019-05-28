Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’

Jack Nicklaus is set to auction off “part of himself” to raise money for Children’s Hospitals.



The record 18-time major champion is parting company with his iconic Rolex Day-Date time-piece, as Phillips’ New York is to send the legendary item to auction.



In a similar auction in 2017, Paul Newman’s Rolex sold for just under $18 million and Nicklaus’ is expected to “do well” according to Phillips auction house.



The watch, which Nicklaus admitted will be “bittersweet” to part with, has accompanied the greatest golfer of all time on twelve of his 18 major victories after receiving it as a gift from Rolex in 1967.

“This is the very first watch I ever owned, and the only watch I wore for every professional tournament I’ve won throughout my career. Its part of me,” said Nicklaus.



“It has accompanied me at US Opens, Masters Tournaments, PGA Championships, Open Championships and countless other events for over five decades, and has served me well at every step along the way.”

All proceeds raised the by the auction of the 18-karat yellow gold ornament will directly benefit the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation which he and his wife, Barbara, established in 2004. The foundation, in it’s 15th year of existence has to date raised over $100,000,000 for children’s health care.



“While I will certainly miss the opportunity of wearing the watch and having it serve as a constant reminder of some of my life’s most memorable moments I know that parting with it will help countless children and families impacted through the work of the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

“I have said many times that the work being done by our Foundation and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is far more rewarding than any four-foot putt I made to win a golf tournament. So to know that 100% of the money raised from the sale of something on my wrist that I have treasured for over a half-century will directly benefit pediatric care is a treasure of the heart.”

The watch goes to auction on December 10 at the end of this year.