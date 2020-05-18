search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNicola Sturgeon confirms when golf can resume in Scotland

Golf News

Nicola Sturgeon confirms when golf can resume in Scotland

By Michael McEwan18 May, 2020
Golf In Scotland Scottish Golf coronavirus COVID-19 Amateur Golf grassroots golf golf courses Nicola Sturgeon
Scottish Flag

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has confirmed that outdoor activities, such as golf, will be allowed to resume 'a few days after' the government's next coronavirus review on May 28.

Speaking this lunchtime, the SNP leader confirmed her intention to outline a 'route map' towards easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the home of golf this coming Thursday, May 21. 

All going well, the first phase of that would be implemented the following Thursday, May 28.

“Within a few days of that we will aim to allow, for example, for outdoor activities such as limited outdoor sporting activities such as golf," said the First Minister.

• R&A unveils coronavirus 'Support Fund'

• SEVE WEEK - Celebrating Senor Ballesteros

“Within two weeks we will be taking concrete steps on our journey, I hope, to normality."

The Scottish government has been under intensifying pressure to allow the country’s golf courses to re-open, particularly following the decision by the UK government in Westminster to let England courses resume play last week

Golf courses in Wales and Ireland, meantime, are re-opening today.

• Solheim star calls out charity fundraiser

• Rory slams Trump over handling of COVID crisis

In a statement, Scottish Golf said: “Following the First Minister’s daily briefing on Monday 18 May, Scottish Golf welcomes the announcement that more detail will be shared later this week on Scotland’s road map out of the current lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

"Scottish Golf are working through final details with the Scottish Government and sportscotland to ensure that when the time is right, golf can be included in any extension to exercise guidelines and we look forward to sharing more detail of the Scottish Government’s publication on Thursday.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Nicola Sturgeon

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Inside Greg Norman's $40 MILLION American ranch
The best golf courses designed by Seve Ballesteros
Meghan MacLaren backs Reid over Driving Relief equality criticism
Greenkeeper slams "mindless" vandalism of top course
Seve's Majors - 1983 Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow