Nicola Sturgeon confirms when golf can resume in Scotland

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has confirmed that outdoor activities, such as golf, will be allowed to resume 'a few days after' the government's next coronavirus review on May 28.

Speaking this lunchtime, the SNP leader confirmed her intention to outline a 'route map' towards easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the home of golf this coming Thursday, May 21.



All going well, the first phase of that would be implemented the following Thursday, May 28.

“Within a few days of that we will aim to allow, for example, for outdoor activities such as limited outdoor sporting activities such as golf," said the First Minister.

“Within two weeks we will be taking concrete steps on our journey, I hope, to normality."

The Scottish government has been under intensifying pressure to allow the country’s golf courses to re-open, particularly following the decision by the UK government in Westminster to let England courses resume play last week



Golf courses in Wales and Ireland, meantime, are re-opening today.

In a statement, Scottish Golf said: “Following the First Minister’s daily briefing on Monday 18 May, Scottish Golf welcomes the announcement that more detail will be shared later this week on Scotland’s road map out of the current lockdown restrictions in Scotland.

"Scottish Golf are working through final details with the Scottish Government and sportscotland to ensure that when the time is right, golf can be included in any extension to exercise guidelines and we look forward to sharing more detail of the Scottish Government’s publication on Thursday.”