We all want to hit the ball miles off the tee.
And that’s where Ryder Cup winner Nicolai Hojgaard can help you out with this simple tip.
Few players are better at bombing drives than the Dane, who averaged 317 yards off the tee on the DP World Tour in 2023.
Combine that with a 71.3% GIR (greens in regulation) figure and it’s easy to see why Hojgaard’s game has taken him to the top.
Anyway, back to the tip and we’ll allow him to tell you how to achieve maximum distance.
Nicolai Hojgaard’s simple tip
“The number one key for hitting the ball a long way is to consistently hit the middle of the club face. A centred strike is so underrated and not talked about enough.
“If you can consistently hit the middle every time, you’re going to gain yardage, and although I do have a lot of speed and that is something I work on, the most important thing I think about every week on every shot is to hit the centre of the face.
“For me, the first thing I look for to ensure I’m going to strike the ball well and hit a good shot is a solid set-up. A strong set-up leads to good swings.
“Sometimes I’ll get sloppy in my set-up and the lines between my feet, my hips, my shoulders, my eyes, and my arms won’t match up.
“But I know that if I get those things to be on track then I’ve got the best possible chance of hitting a good shot.
“As much as you can’t see it in the pictures, getting a solid tempo on my shot is very important to me. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself in my swing, I just need to keep a good rhythm and finish my swing properly, but not to rush it.
“The worst thing I can do is get a feeling of being short and fast, because then I get rushed and out of sync.
“You need to be patient in your swing and not rush the shot.”
