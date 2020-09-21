Nine-year-old to tackle golf marathon for charity

Nine-year-old Jensen Basketter only picked up a golf club little over a year ago - but that hasn't stopped him pledging to play four rounds of golf over two days in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.



Jensen, who discovered his love for the game via junior lessons at Great Western Golf, will play his four rounds at Renfrew Golf Club, where he is now a member, from September 27 to 28.



“I originally thought that the challenge would be too much for Jensen but he has such a competitive and determined nature that he was adamant he wanted to do it,” Fiona Basketter, Jensen’s mum, told bunkered.co.uk.

“I have explained to him about cancer, how bad it is, and on the back of that he wants to do something to help people who are suffering. As a family we haven’t directly been hit by cancer but we have a lot of people close to us who have been.

“We are sitting at about £600 raised at the minute and we have been overwhelmed with the response. We have even had Carly Booth and Tommy Fleetwood donate signed items to be auctioned off towards the cause.”

Jensen has enjoyed a spate of feats during his short time in the game, becoming the youngest competitor to complete a full round in a regional qualifier for the Junior European Open as well as completing rounds at prestigious courses such as Turnberry, Carnoustie, and Dundonald Links.

He will be joined on his fundraising quest by some friends who will lend him some much-needed support during what promise to be two challenging days.

“Jensen has a kind and caring nature but believes he has come a long way with his golf to have the confidence and determination to take on this challenge,” explained dad, John Basketter.

“He’s been very clear in the fact he wants to go out there and play some of his best golf, targeting birdies and pars. I’ve mentioned it will be a tough task playing four rounds in two days but he’s so keen and nothing is going to stop him getting out there as he wants to be part of something which is going to help Cancer Research UK.”

Jensen’s fundraiser is part of a wider movement from Cancer Research UK called the ‘Great Golf Challenge’ encouraging golfers to complete 72 holes in two days for charity. At the time of writing, more than £170,000 has been raised nationwide.

If you would like to help Jensen reach his target, you can donate here.