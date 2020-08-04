No fans? No problem, says Tiger Woods

Steve Williams thinks Tiger Woods will find it a challenge to get up for this week’s US PGA without a crowd to feed off.

The 15-time major champ disagrees.

Williams, who caddied for 13 of Woods’ 15 major championship victories, told the Australian Associated Press that “it'll be challenging for Tiger to find that spark he needs” without fans cheering him on.

Speaking to the media at TPC Harding Park today, former world No.1 Woods acknowledged that the event will have a different feel to it without spectators on-site due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Bryson "has a lot to learn" says ex PGA champ

• Poulter fumes at US TV treatment of Euros

• Ryan Moore passes on PGA for weird reason

However, he doesn’t anticipate that affecting him in his bid to win the Wanamaker trophy for a record-equalling fifth time.

“I don't know if anyone in our generation has ever played without fans in a major championship,” said Woods. “It's going to be very different. But it's still a major championship. It's still the best players in the world. We all understand that going into it, so there's going to be plenty of energy from the competitive side.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 OF THE BUNKERED PODCAST

“As far as the energy outside the ropes, that is an unknown. Hopefully, I can put myself in a position where I can be in that position where I can feel what it feels like to have no fans and also coming down the stretch with a chance to win.”

This week sees Woods make only his second competitive start since February, the other coming in the Memorial Tournament three weeks ago. That also gave him his first taste of playing behind closed doors.

• Arrests made after footballer's racism claims

• Where to watch this week's US PGA

“Those four rounds, I was pretty into it,” he said. “It's different than most of the times when you go from green-to-tee, people yelling or trying to touch you. That part is different.

“As far as energy while I'm competing and playing, no, that's the same. I'm pretty intense when I play and pretty into what I'm doing.”

