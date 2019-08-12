search
Golf News

"No issues" – Koepka on DeChambeau 'spat'

Golf News

“No issues” – Koepka on DeChambeau ‘spat’

By Michael McEwan12 August, 2019
Brooks Koepka has played down reports of bad blood between he and Bryson DeChambeau after the two discussed slow play and their respective positions on it ahead of yesterday’s Northern Trust final round.

DeChambeau, singled out for criticism when videos of him taking over the allotted time to play during the second round at Liberty National went viral, sought out Koepka’s caddie on the range prior to teeing off.

He reportedly told Ricky Elliott to tell Brooks to address his problems with DeChambeau’s speed to his face and not to the media.

Koepka and his Ryder Cup teammate were then seen talking on the range before heading onto the course.

After finishing up, Koepka declined to provide specifics of their conversation but said: “It was fine. No issues.”

"It's not just him. I know he feels singled out, especially when I'm speaking about it. But it's like I told him, I've mentioned his name once, and that's it.

“There's so many guys out here where it's become an issue, and obviously him being probably the best player that's relatively slow right now, he's going to be on TV a lot more, so you're going to catch a lot more of those type of instances.”

DeChambeau, meanwhile, described his pre-round chat with Koepka, as “awesome”.

“It was actually fantastic. I appreciate what Brooks did. I have high respect for him,” said the five-time PGA Tour winner. “I have heard him talk about slow play before and he has mentioned my name before, and I just wanted to clear the air. Make sure that nothing was of any importance after, and he's got respect for me; I have respect for him. So no issues.”

He added: “I'm not about to let my reputation be known as a slow player. I just don't appreciate that. I think it's unfortunate because people don't see what I do day-in and day-out, high-fiving the kids, saying thank you to the fans and volunteers out there, and they just look at all the negative stuff.

"It's time for people in the world, in general, to start looking at the positive things people are doing in life.”

Golf News

Topgolf is coming to Glasgow
Yet another Scottish course faces threat of closure
John Daly praises "greatest leader" Trump after golf
Solheim rookie Law says USA "will have work cut out"
Catriona Matthew reveals Solheim Cup wild cards

