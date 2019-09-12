search
HomeGolf News"No mercy" – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play

By Michael McEwan12 September, 2019
Solheim Cup 2019 Signage

The war against slow play is set to be ramped up at this week’s Solheim Cup.

bunkered.co.uk understands that both sides have had meetings with officials at which it was made clear to them that pace of play rules will be strictly enforced at Gleneagles – with repeat offenders facing the ultimate sanction of the loss of a hole.

In foursomes and fourballs, players will be given 50 seconds to play, unless they are playing first on a hole, in which case they will be allowed up to 60 seconds to hit.

That will be cut to 40 seconds in singles. 

Those who breach this limit will be given a verbal warning by the walking rules official. If they don’t speed up, they will then be put on the clock. Should they take more than their allotted time again in any one round, they will be made to concede the hole.

Officials have allowed up to four hours for foursomes matches, four hours and thirty-five minutes for fourballs, and four hours for singles, based on all matches lasting 18 holes.

A rules official we spoke to said: “There will be no mercy. We cannot allow slow play to continue. It’s there in the rules and the players have all been made aware of how it will be enforced.”

Allowances will be made for ‘common senses’ scenarios, such as if a player loses a ball, or in particularly inclement conditions. However, we have been told that the rules will be uncompromisingly applied otherwise.

The crackdown on slow play has intensified in recent weeks following some high-profile incidents, particularly on the PGA Tour.

The world’s most lucrative circuit is undertaking a review of its pace of play policies, whilst the European Tour has also announced a new, concrete, four-point plan aimed at tackling the issue.

