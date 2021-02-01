search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNo trophy but lots to celebrate for Robert MacIntyre in Dubai

Golf News

No trophy but lots to celebrate for Robert MacIntyre in Dubai

By Michael McEwan31 January, 2021
Robert MacIntyre Dubai Desert Classic Emirates Golf Club World Rankings OWGR The Masters Tiger Woods
Robert Mac Intyre

He came up short in his bid to win a second European Tour title but Robert MacIntyre still has much to celebrate from his week's work at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Trailing playing partner Paul Casey by one shot going into the final round at the Emirates Golf Club, 24-year-old MacIntyre ultimately had to settle for third place after closing with a two-over 74.

Casey, meantime, carded a two-under 70 to complete his 16th European Tour victory, four shots clear of South Africa's Brandon Stone.

• Reed defends actions amid 'cheating' storm

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home 

• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club

"Sometimes it doesn't go for you, and today was one of them days," admitted MacIntyre afterwards. "I felt like I gave one away there today. 

"I just have to keep giving myself chances. Like today, if I keep giving myself these chances, then I'm going to bundle over the line again at some point."

Despite his disappointment at not being able to add to his Cyprus Showdown victory from late last year, there was still much for MacIntyre to celebrate.

His third place finish will catapult him inside the world's top-50 for the first time in his career, perhaps as high as 42nd. That puts him well on track to make his Masters debut in April. Assuming he can maintain his place inside the world's top-50 through to the end of March, an invite from Augusta National will be winging its way to Oban. 

• Lowry finally gets hands on AGW trophy

• R&A to team up with Modest! Golf

Not only that, MacIntyre will also become the world's top-ranked left-hander when the Official World Golf Ranking is updated on Monday morning, moving past two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. 

He is also expected to overtake Tiger Woods for the first time in his career. Woods, who is sidelined at the moment following back surgery, is currently 44th on the standings.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Dubai Desert Classic

Related Articles - Emirates Golf Club

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
play button
EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?
Callaway
play button
HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400
Ping
play button
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

CONFIRMED! Big-name trio to appear at virtual Scottish Golf Show
“Very good possibility” of fans at Open says R&A chief
R&A and USGA lay groundwork for Bifurcation
Patrick Reed: Caddie takes aim at "haters"
Path To Victory Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow