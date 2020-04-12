Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'

These are tough times for everyone, everywhere.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented impact upon our lives, our jobs, our relationships and our freedom.

It has forced us to distance ourselves from our loved ones, caused businesses to close, and imposed an enormous burden on our healthcare providers and emergency services.

In golf, the game we all love, it has brought the sport to a standstill at all levels. Tours have been suspended, courses have been closed, clubs have temporarily shut their doors.

Amidst all this, this awful crisis has also done something else: it has reminded us that, for the myriad of ways in which we are different, we are all the same.

It has re-instilled our appreciation for basic human kindness and support for one another.

That's why, today, during what should have been the opening round of The Masters, we are proud to launch bunkered.co.uk's "Lockdown Heroes".

The idea is very, very simple.

We want you to nominate people at your golf club who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in these times of shared need.





- It could be a greenkeeper who has worked around the clock to ensure that your course is kept in pristine condition and ready for you to enjoy when this crisis has passed.

- It could be a club professional who has made a concerted effort to engage and communicate with the members.

- It could be a fellow club golfer who has been a huge support to their local community.

- It could be your medal partner who is performing life-saving work at our emergency services' front-line.



It could be anybody from within the golf community who has made a positive difference in these challenging times.

So, what do you need to do?

Again, that's simple. Email details of the person you are nominating, along with a brief explanation of why you think they deserve special recognition, to editorial@psp.uk.net and we'll spread the word about their heroic efforts.

Alternatively, you can direct message us on Twitter. Our DMs are open and waiting.

At a time when the news agenda is filled with doom, gloom and fear, this is our small way of trying to make a positive difference - by shining a light on the everyday golfing heroes who deserve a very public pat on the back for their efforts.

Thanks for reading. Stay safe, stay well, stay at home and remember to keep washing those hands.

Email details of your 'Lockdown Hero' to editorial@bunkered.co.uk