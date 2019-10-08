North-East club facing “challenging financial position”

Newmachar Golf Club has admitted that it is facing financial difficulties.



At a special general meeting last week, members were informed of trading losses caused, in part, by an upgrade to the club’s driving range going 55% over budget.

Consequently, according to the Aberdeen Evening Express, the club has entered discussions with the bank to try to ease some of the burden and has informed members of its intention to increase fees by 5% next year.



In a letter to members, the club committee said: “We have made mistakes and we apologise for those. However, we are confident the moves we have made and are continuing to make will resolve the current situation.”

The club reportedly budgeted £400,000 for its driving range. However, it ended up costing closer to £620,000. Compounding matters, the club did not achieve its “funding target” from members.



The letter added: “This leaves us in a challenging financial position, but it is one we are in the process of addressing, and one we are confident we can overcome.

“Like many organisations, we are operating in a difficult financial climate and have experienced trading losses.”



At last week’s meeting, it was suggested that a £200 levy be introduced for its 1,200-strong membership to help alleviate the problems. This was rejected by the committee.

Situated on the outskirts of Aberdeen, just a ten-minute drive from the city’s airport, Newmachar is home to two courses – Hawkshill and Swailend – designed by the acclaimed golf course architect Dave Thomas. BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss once declared that the Hawkshill was “destined to become one of the top five inland courses in Britain”.