Northern Irish golf club warns members over drug use claim

Carnalea Golf Club has sent an email to members warning them over a claim drugs were being used in their clubhouse.

The Northern Irish club, a short drive from Belfast, warned its members over the “zero-tolerance” approach to drug use, after a claim that illegal substances had been used on its grounds.

The club told the Belfast Telegraph that they had no proof of the claim, but that they sent the email to reiterate their position.

“We received a claim that drugs may have been used in the premises, but we’re unable to substantiate this,” a spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We decided to put out a message to our members reminding them that, as a members-only club, we have a zero-tolerance policy regarding such matters. We have no further comment to make on this matter.”

The email, which was sent last week, explained that if the claims were true there would be immediate sanctions.

“It has come to the attention of council that potentially drugs may have been used within the clubhouse premises,” the email, sent by the club council, said.

“Council would like to strongly state that if any member is proven to have used drugs of any kind on the premises, they will immediately face the strongest sanctions possible under the club’s disciplinary policy.”