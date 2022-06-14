Not going to the Open? Don’t worry, you can still get merch

It’s just a few weeks until the Open Championship, and if you fancy getting kitted out in official merchandise, now is your chance.

With 290,000 fans expected to descend on St Andrews over the week of the 150th Open Championship, you’re likely to see plenty Claret Jug logos lining the fairways of St Andrews. While you'll be able to bag official merch at the Old Course, American Golf are offering you the chance to get ahead of the game with their new official line.

The SS22 The Open Collection comprises of both a Core and a Fashion range designed by Stromberg, and will cater for men, women and children. It went on sale at the start of June, and looks the real deal.

Iember Gordon, Head of Marketing at American Golf said: “We are very happy to be able to launch the SS22 The Open Collection ahead of this year’s 150th Championship. We’re incredibly proud of the design, quality, price point and variety of products that we’ve created and feel that it does justice to The Open, the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf championships in the world.

“Like The R&A, American Golf is passionate about ensuring inclusivity within the sport of golf and this affordable range was designed with the intension of bolstering the confidence of every player, whatever their ability, demonstrating that we are behind every golfer.”

Fancy getting your hands on some of the range before the golf gets underway at St Andrews? Head over to American Golf's website, or in store to see the range of polos, shorts, trousers, waterproofs and much more for yourself.