search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsNot going to the Open? Don’t worry, you can still get merch

Gear

Not going to the Open? Don’t worry, you can still get merch

By Lewis Fraser07 June, 2022
The 150th Open Open Championship New Gear Apparel American Golf
Open Champinship Merch

It’s just a few weeks until the Open Championship, and if you fancy getting kitted out in official merchandise, now is your chance.

With 290,000 fans expected to descend on St Andrews over the week of the 150th Open Championship, you’re likely to see plenty Claret Jug logos lining the fairways of St Andrews. While you'll be able to bag official merch at the Old Course, American Golf are offering you the chance to get ahead of the game with their new official line.

• Jack Nicklaus to receive St Andrews honour

• Explore St Andrews with Big Bag Trail

The SS22 The Open Collection comprises of both a Core and a Fashion range designed by Stromberg, and will cater for men, women and children. It went on sale at the start of June, and looks the real deal.

Open Merch Womens Range

Iember Gordon, Head of Marketing at American Golf said: “We are very happy to be able to launch the SS22 The Open Collection ahead of this year’s 150th Championship. We’re incredibly proud of the design, quality, price point and variety of products that we’ve created and feel that it does justice to The Open, the oldest and one of the most prestigious golf championships in the world.

• 2023 Open Championship venue

• Open venue to get stunning new par-3

“Like The R&A, American Golf is passionate about ensuring inclusivity within the sport of golf and this affordable range was designed with the intension of bolstering the confidence of every player, whatever their ability, demonstrating that we are behind every golfer.”

Open Merch 150Th

Fancy getting your hands on some of the range before the golf gets underway at St Andrews? Head over to American Golf's website, or in store to see the range of polos, shorts, trousers, waterproofs and much more for yourself.

Open Merch Blue

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - Open Championship

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - American Golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee wants LIV duo removed from Hall of Fame
US Open 2022: First round tee times in full
7 records which could fall at the US Open
Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future
Brooks Koepka blasts media interest in LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow