All four rounds of The Masters are being broadcast exclusively live in the UK by Sky Sports - but that's not the only place you can watch all of this week's action from Augusta National.

The 84th edition of what is, traditionally, the first men's major of the season gets underway on Thursday - seven months later than planned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to watch every key moment unravel in real time, then you'll need a Sky Sports subscription (currently available from just just £10 per month).

However, if you're happy to settle for the bits that matter, then you'll be pleased to hear that you can catch them on the BBC.

The Beeb lost its four-round live rights to Sky Sports in 2011 but, despite losing its remaining live rights 12 months ago, it still has rights to show highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.

Here's a full guide to when and where to catch the action via 'Auntie'...

Thursday

11.30pm-1am: Round 1 Highlights - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Friday

7pm-10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

9pm-10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

11.20pm-00.50am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Saturday

7pm-10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

10.40pm-00.10am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Sunday

4pm-7.30pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

10.20pm-00.20am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Some regional variations may apply. Check your local listings for more detailed information.