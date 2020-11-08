search
Not got Sky Sports? Here's where you can watch the Masters...

Golf News

Not got Sky Sports? Here's where you can watch the Masters...

By bunkered.co.uk08 November, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships golf on TV BBC
Television Camera At Augusta National

All four rounds of The Masters are being broadcast exclusively live in the UK by Sky Sports - but that's not the only place you can watch all of this week's action from Augusta National.

The 84th edition of what is, traditionally, the first men's major of the season gets underway on Thursday - seven months later than planned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want to watch every key moment unravel in real time, then you'll need a Sky Sports subscription (currently available from just just £10 per month).

• Masters 2020: Our team debates the big stories

• 20 things you never knew about the Masters

However, if you're happy to settle for the bits that matter, then you'll be pleased to hear that you can catch them on the BBC. 

The Beeb lost its four-round live rights to Sky Sports in 2011 but, despite losing its remaining live rights 12 months ago, it still has rights to show highlights of all four rounds on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer, with live radio coverage across BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra.

Here's a full guide to when and where to catch the action via 'Auntie'...

Thursday

11.30pm-1am: Round 1 Highlights - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Friday

7pm-10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds
9pm-10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds
11.20pm-00.50am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

• QUIZ - Name all 17 multiple Masters champs

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me

Saturday

7pm-10pm: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sounds
10.40pm-00.10am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Sunday

4pm-7.30pm: BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds
10.20pm-00.20am: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

Some regional variations may apply. Check your local listings for more detailed information.

