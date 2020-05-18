search
HomeGolf NewsNow, THIS is how you play your first shot post lockdown!

Golf News

Now, THIS is how you play your first shot post lockdown!

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2020
Ed Sandison Ocean Tee Golf Styal Golf CLub Hole-In-One english golf England Golf Amateur Golf grassroots golf Jeremy Tomlinson
Ed Sandison Hole In One

Almost two months without being able to hit a shot doesn't appear to have done English golfer Ed Sandison any damage.

Playing today at Styal Golf Club near Manchester, on the first day since coronavirus-enforced restrictions were eased for English golf courses, Sandison had his first-ever hole-in-one. 

Even more impressively, he did it with his very first shot out of lockdown!

Sandison, the founder of sustainable golf brand OCEAN TEE, posted video evidence of his incredible stroke of good fortune (or should that be skill?) after completing his first round since play resumed. 

Check it out...

The first hole at Styal Golf Club is a 187-yard par-3. Sandison aced it using a rescue club.

In a series of tweets afterwards, he said that his "face hurts from smiling so much", adding: "I can’t stop laughing!! I bloody love golf!"

Better still, with clubhouses still closed, he didn't even need to buy a round afterwards.

Today is the first day that golfers in England have been able to play their golf courses since measures designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 were introduced by the government on March 23. 

• Fears six Scottish munis could close "within weeks"

• COVID refunds could cause closure of top club

In an open letter to clubs, England Golf chief executive Jeremy Tomlinson spoke of "a buzz about golf being back" whilst also sounding a note of caution for the months that lie ahead. 

"The reality now, of course, is that there is more hard work on the horizon," said Tomlinson.

"The financial issues raised by temporary business closure during the pandemic also means that there are tough times ahead for all clubs.

"We are not out of the woods on this one. Rest assured England Golf will do all we can to support our clubs in the weeks and months ahead.

"The threat from COVID-19 is also still very real and there is a huge onus on all of us to make sure we 'Stay Alert' and don’t become complacent."

He added: "Our 'Play Safe, Stay Safe' message has resonated with golfers over the past few weeks and it’s crucial that everyone continues to act responsibly.

"Health remains the priority and we cannot take our eye off the ball and put strain back on the NHS and frontline workers who deserve our support and backing now more than ever.

• People playing football on Musselburgh Links

• Change made to plans to re-open English courses

"The media interest in golf’s return has been huge. As such, we all have an opportunity to shine a light on our game and let others see what a wonderful sport it is – and one we will never take for granted.

"There are many challenges ahead, but today is a day to be celebrated and enjoyed.

"Today, more than any other, it really is the taking part that counts."

