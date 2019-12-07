Ocean Tee calls for clubs to ban plastic tees

Ed Sandison, the founder of Ocean Tee, a company that promotes environmental sustainability through golf, wants golf clubs across the UK to commit to a total BAN on the use of plastic tees.



The comments come following the news that the prestigious Royal North Devon Golf Club has become the first known club in the country to ban the use of such tees on its course.

Ocean Tee is the creator of the environmentally friendly bamboo tee, which utilises a natural, strong and flexible material to create a durable tee that is less prone to snapping.

“I think it’s really fantastic to have a prestigious club like Royal North Devon, making the strong statement of banning plastic tees,” Sandison told bunkered.co.uk.



“Not only are they banning the use of plastic tees, they are not selling them in the pro shop and it’s that kind of change from the clubs, organisations and tours that’s going to have the biggest impact.”

As a company, Ocean Tee is committed to aiding the environment, donating 25% of its profits to charities targeting plastic pollution and to initiatives that promote the health of marine environments.



While Sandison is pleased with the stance taken by one of England’s oldest clubs, he believes having more high-profile clubs doing similar would help the environment’s cause.



“The more big clubs that do this, then the quicker the result will be. I would love it if the top 100 courses came out and banned plastic tees. The humble golf tee can be the gateway to making a massive difference.”

On the back of Royal North Devon’s innovative standpoint, Ocean Tee have partnered with the club as they launch a new initiative, named ‘The Ocean Tee Crowd’.

The company is asking clubs to sign up to the initiative that would see Ocean Tee supply them with 100,000 bamboo tees for the season.



“We are excited to launch this kick-starter approach, where we are offering a guaranteed reduced price for a full season’s supply of bamboo tees if 25 clubs sign up within a certain timeframe," added Sandison.

“The idea is that we are getting these tees into clubs and giving golfers the choice between bamboo and plastic. Royal North Devon is the first to sign up and it’s fantastic that they have taken this step.”



