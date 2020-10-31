Ocean Tee making sustainable waves on European Tour

Ocean Tee, the sustainable golf brand, has announced its first official sponsorship of a European Tour event when it links up with the tour swings into Cyprus in November.



As part of the agreement, Ocean Tee will provide its sustainable bamboo tees to each player in both The Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open and The Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, supporting the ethos of innovation and sustainability at the core of these International Sports Management (ISM) promoted events at Aphrodite Hills Resort.

• Bryson launches biggest drive to date

• UK course threatened by coastal erosion

“We’re delighted to be working with ISM, Aphrodite Hills and the European Tour on these events,” commented Ed Sandison, founder of Ocean Tee. “Aphrodite Hills is accredited by the GEO Foundation - an organisation we also work with - so we know it has sustainability at the heart of all it does. To have the chance to work with such a likeminded host venue and to further develop our partnership with ISM is the perfect opportunity for Ocean Tee. To do so at such unique, innovative event on the European Tour schedule is especially exciting.”

As part of the sponsorship of both events, all ISM staff will wear ISM branded Ocean Tee clothing from the company’s sustainable clothing range. Items will include the Mako polo shirt which features a unique biodegradable elastane and is now available for men and women and the innovative Silvertip sweater. Ocean Tee branding will also appear at key points around the course and in interview areas.

• WATCH - Frustrated McIlroy snaps club



The Cyprus Swing will be the European Tour’s first visit to Aphrodite Hills, and while hosting the events is a big step in the venue’s ambitions to promote Cyprus as a premier golfing destination, the events had to fit within Aphrodite Hills’ commitments to sustainability, as Andrew Darker, director of golf at Aphrodite Hills explains.

• Irish golf courses to close with immediate effect



“We have worked incredibly hard at Aphrodite Hills to achieve the sustainability standards required to achieve GEO Foundation accreditation. It is vital for the future of golf in Cyprus, but also around the world that we minimise our impact on the environment, so having another GEO Foundation partner in Ocean Tee as part of our event delivery is very important. The fact that ISM is also placing an increasing importance on their sustainability standards makes this a fantastic partnership.”