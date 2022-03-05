search
Odds of Charlie Woods major win revealed

Golf News

Odds of Charlie Woods major win revealed

By Jamie Hall01 March, 2022
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods Jon Rahm
Tiger Woods Charlie Woods

Perhaps understandably, Charlie Woods has been the subject of a great deal of hype among golf fans.

The 13-year-old son of Tiger has impressed in the public events he has played in so far, particularly the PNC Championship alongside his 15-major-winning father.

Many have already predicted the younger Woods will follow in his dad’s footsteps by enjoying success of his own at golf’s top table.

So confident is one sports betting data firm that it has already compiled projected odds on the teenager’s chances of future glory.

• OPINION: Time to let Charlie Woods be a kid

Bookies.com has priced the youngster at 2/1 to win a PGA Tour event by the age of 30 – while he is less than 4/1 to do it by 20.

His chances of winning a major by the time he’s 30 are rated at less than 10/1, while he is 60/1 to win the Masters by the same age.

World No.1 Jon Rahm is among those to have predicted major glory for Woods Jr. 

Speaking at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this year, he said: “I’m hoping the best future for Charlie. 

• Jon Rahm makes Charlie Woods prediction

“He's got a lot of talent. Certainly, a lot more talent than I did at the age of 12. 

“If he keeps working hard, which I'm sure he will, I wouldn't doubt one second we'll see him maybe one day sitting here.” 

