The police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship has broken his silence on the incident.

Bryan Gillis, the Louisville Metro Police detective at the heart of the story, issued a statement shortly after it was confirmed that all charges against the world No.1 were being dropped.

Scheffler was taken away in handcuffs after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club to prepare for his second round, seemingly unaware of traffic control measures that were put in place following an unrelated fatal accident nearby.

He was subsequently charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer before being released just in time to make his second round tee time.

In his police citation, Gillis said that he had been dragged to the ground by Scheffler’s car and that his $80 pants (trousers) had been damaged beyond repair.

However, he was subsequently disciplined for a policy violation after failing to activate his bodycam during the arrest, and video footage that has leaked online has challenged his version of events.

Following the dismissal of charges against Scheffler, Gillis released a statement praising the Masters champion – but strongly criticising the world No.1’s lawyer, Steve Romines.

Describing the scene as a “chaotic situation for everyone involved”, Gillis said that “ensuring the safety of everyone in the vicinity was my utmost priority.”

He added: “Mr Scheffler and I both agree that there will be no ill will over this going forward. Instead of giving a negative public reaction, he chose to speak with dignity, humility and respect. My family and I appreciate that.

“It was unfortunate and disturbing to hear Steve Romines’ commentary today claiming a ‘false arrest’ was made and for him to challenge my honesty and integrity. I’d be surprised and disappointed if Mr Scheffler actually had any part in making those statements.

“To be clear, I was drug [sic] by the car, I went to the ground, and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrist. I’m going to recover from it, and it will be ok.

“This is the extent of my commentary on the incident. The reality is that there are more important things in the world right now than a back-and-forth over this. A person lost his life that day, and a family lost a loved one.”

Gillis also re-affirmed his claim that his trousers had been damaged.

“Yes, the department has us buying $80 freaking pants,” he added. “To those concerned, they were indeed ruined. But Scottie, it’s all good. I never would’ve guessed I’d havethe most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this.”

