Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media

By bunkered.co.uk03 March, 2021
A new behavioural study has found that golfers are the angriest sport fans on social media.

The investigation by a Canadian betting site, onlinegambling.ca, found that 42% of all tweets about golf could be classified as an angry comment.

That comfortably outranks other sports, such as NFL (28% angry), baseball (26%), football (21%) and boxing (19%).

By contrast, cricket and ice hockey fans show the most love for their sports and / or respective sides, whilst basketball fans seem to be the saddest with their teams’ results, with 38% of reactions being unhappy. 

‘Sad’ posts account for 27% of all social media activity about golf.

The same study also hooked 40 men up to heart-rate monitors as they watched their favourite sports to see whose heart rate went up the most compared.

It found that men's heart rates went up to 137 beats per minute (BPM) whilst watching NFL and 136 BPM whilst watching football.

Golf ranked 12th on the ‘Heart Rate’ chart at 97 BPM. Only cycling ranked lower.

You can view the full study and findings here.

