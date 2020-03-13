search
HomeGolf NewsOfficial: Masters Tournament POSTPONED

Golf News

Official: Masters Tournament POSTPONED

By Michael McEwan13 March, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Green Jacket Major Championships coronavirus Postponement
Masters Flag

It's official - next month's Masters Tournament has been postponed.

A statement from Augusta National issued this afternoon confirmed that the opening men's major of the season has been called off due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances," said Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

Ridley added that the club will ontinue to work with the World Health Organisation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities.

"We recognise this decision will affect many people, including our loyal patrons," added Ridley. "Your patience as we make every effort to communicate effectively and efficiently is appreciated, and we will share any additional information as soon as it becomes available.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of people everywhere, we seek your understanding of this decision and know you share our concern given these trying times. Thank you for your faithful support."

