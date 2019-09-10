OFFICIAL: Membership on the RISE in Wales

Golf club membership is on the RISE in Wales.



New research has shown that there are nearly 1,000 more club members in the Principality as compared with 2018.

The country has also seen a 50% rise in children getting the chance to play golf, according to the latest School Sport Survey.

The number of girls trying golf in school has more than doubled, while more than half the people involved in Wales Golf schemes are women and girls.



• Is this the plan for Glasgow's municipal courses?

• Club has crafty way of attracting new members



Hannah McAllister, Wales Golf’s director of development, hailed the findings as proof that the country’s new grassroots strategy is paying dividends.

‘Everyone’s Game, Anywhere’ was only launched last year but already appears to be having a positive impact across the board.



• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure



“There have been 69,000 participants introduced to golf through 2018 in Wales Golf related schemes, with a record number of participants in New2Golf club schemes of 1832 which is a 19% increase from 2017,” said McAllister.

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME



“Female adults increased by 38%, 56% of New2Golf participants were female and 58% of all participants converted to trial membership – with all these areas showing increases on the previous year.

“Sixty six clubs ran New2Golf schemes, compared to 52 clubs in 2017, with 26 clubs achieving gold standard. Fifty-one clubs are using the Strong Club Matrix and are gaining Business Support compared to 37 at the last Wales Golf board meeting.

• 10 great reasons to join a golf club

• Solheim Cup: Where and when to watch on TV

“It has been a successful and exciting year.”

The findings showed that almost nine out of ten people would recommend their golf club to a friend, whilst there has also been an increase in the volume of junior coaching.

Thirty-nine clubs have achieved Junior GolfCert, up six from last year, while 85% clubs are fully aware of or engaged in development activity.