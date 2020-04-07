search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOFFICIAL - New 2020 major scheduled released!

Golf News

OFFICIAL - New 2020 major scheduled released!

By Michael McEwan06 April, 2020
Major Championships The Masters US PGA Championship US Open The Open Championship FedEx Cup PGA Tour European Tour coronavirus
Major Trophies

Call this the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

Following confirmation that this year's Open Championship has been cancelled - more on that here - golf's revised major championship schedule has been released. 

Let's cut right to the chase...

• The US PGA Championship is now scheduled to take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from August 6-9.

• The US Open will be played from September 17-20 at its originally listed venue, Winged Foot, near New York.

• The Masters will be played in the week beginning November 9 at Augusta National. 

Meanwhile, the Ryder Cup is still expected to go ahead as scheduled at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27. 

• Politician calls for courses to be opened to public

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me

All dates are, of course, dependent on circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic improving. In the event that they do, it all adds up to a stacked end-of-year calendar for the game.

In a statement, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said: "In collaboration with the leading organisations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. 

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. 

• 'Disgusting!' - Scots club targeted by vandals

"Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."

Ridley added that players who had already qualified to play in the tournament, which should have been taking place this week, will be invited to take part.


In other news, it has been confirmed that the PGA Tour will be moving its regular season finale, the Wyndham Championship, back by a week to accommodate the US PGA in its new slot. 

• FOLLOW OUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Additionally, all three FedEx Cup Playoff events will also start one week later, concluding with the Tour Championship, taking place at East Lake from September 10-13.

The tour has also outlined its intention to move postponed tournaments into the weeks in July since vacated by the Open Championship and the Olympic Games. 

How all of this will affect the European Tour is expected to be revealed in due course. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - The Open Championship

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow