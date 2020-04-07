OFFICIAL - New 2020 major scheduled released!

Call this the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

Following confirmation that this year's Open Championship has been cancelled - more on that here - golf's revised major championship schedule has been released.

Let's cut right to the chase...

• The US PGA Championship is now scheduled to take place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from August 6-9.

• The US Open will be played from September 17-20 at its originally listed venue, Winged Foot, near New York.

• The Masters will be played in the week beginning November 9 at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, the Ryder Cup is still expected to go ahead as scheduled at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 25-27.

All dates are, of course, dependent on circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic improving. In the event that they do, it all adds up to a stacked end-of-year calendar for the game.

In a statement, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said: "In collaboration with the leading organisations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters.

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus.

"Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."



Ridley added that players who had already qualified to play in the tournament, which should have been taking place this week, will be invited to take part.





In other news, it has been confirmed that the PGA Tour will be moving its regular season finale, the Wyndham Championship, back by a week to accommodate the US PGA in its new slot.

Additionally, all three FedEx Cup Playoff events will also start one week later, concluding with the Tour Championship, taking place at East Lake from September 10-13.

The tour has also outlined its intention to move postponed tournaments into the weeks in July since vacated by the Open Championship and the Olympic Games.

How all of this will affect the European Tour is expected to be revealed in due course.