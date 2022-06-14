Official: PGA Tour suspends LIV Golf rebels

The PGA Tour has announced it has suspended all current and future LIV Golf participants.

Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the move in a letter sent to the tour's entire membership.

Noticeably, however, it does not state how long a suspension those players will be made to serve.

"We have followed the Tournament Regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation," wrote Monahan.

• McIlroy: LIV Series "goading" PGA Tour



• Westwood Ryder Cup captaincy "in jeopardy"

"Simultaneous to you receiving this memo, [those] players are being notified that they are suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament tournament play."

This ban extends to the Presidents Cup and all tours sanctioned by the PGA Tour, including the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions, PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Monahan added: "As you know, [those players] did not receive the necessary conflicting event and media rights releases - or did not apply for releases at all - and their participation in the Saudi Golf League / LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations.

• Westwood roasted over 'super league' tweet

"The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events."

In addition to their suspension, players who have resigned their membership of the tour will also be removed from the FedEx Cup Points List and will not be permitted to play in PGA Tour events as a non-member via a sponsor exemption or any other eligibility category.

In response LIV Golf has issued a statement saying: "Today’s announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the tour and its members.

"It’s troubling that the tour, an organisation dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing.

"This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”