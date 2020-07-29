OFFICIAL - US Open to go ahead without fans

Ahead of next week's behind-closed-doors US PGA Championship, the USGA has today confirmed that September's US Open will also be played without fans.

In a statement, the organisation confirmed that ongoing safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the decision to play the rescheduled tournament without spectators.

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the US Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA.

“We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future US Opens.”



Gary Woodland will defend the title at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, from September 17-20.

“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19, and I am so proud of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and bent the curve,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “I am pleased to welcome the USGA for the US Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September.

"While the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before.”

The championship had originally been due to take place in its regular June slot but was moved amid escalating fears brought about by the global spread of the coronavirus.

“We are thankful to all of the local and state officials as well as the members and staff at Winged Foot Golf Club who worked so hard to try to help us accomplish our goal of hosting fans this year,” added Davis. “We appreciate all of their efforts and while we are disappointed, we know it was the right decision to make for the community and for the players.”