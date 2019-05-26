Oh dear! Jon Rahm caught short during US PGA Championship...

Pretty much every golfer knows what it’s like to be caught short on the course – just not in the middle of a major championship with millions of people around the world watching on!



Spare a thought, then, for Jon Rahm.

Playing alongside Dustin Johnson in Friday’s second round of the US PGA Championship at Bethpage, the Spaniard nipped into the rough to answer a call of nature.

Just one problem: DJ was lining up a shot behind him... and the on-course cameraman capturing it also managed to capture Rahm relieving himself in the distance!

Here’s the evidence…



When you gotta go, you gotta go... pic.twitter.com/qCy5rpYoX7 — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 17, 2019

This presumably isn’t what broadcasters had in mind when they promised streaming coverage…

Still, better that than pulling a ‘Lineker’: