search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOh dear! Jon Rahm caught short during US PGA Championship...

Golf News

Oh dear! Jon Rahm caught short during US PGA Championship...

By Michael McEwan19 May, 2019
Jon Rahm Dustin Johnson US PGA 2019 US PGA Championship Bethpage Gary Lineker funny Watch
Jon Rahm Answers Call Of Nature

Pretty much every golfer knows what it’s like to be caught short on the course – just not in the middle of a major championship with millions of people around the world watching on!

Spare a thought, then, for Jon Rahm.

Playing alongside Dustin Johnson in Friday’s second round of the US PGA Championship at Bethpage, the Spaniard nipped into the rough to answer a call of nature.

• Brilliant Brooks cruising towards victory

• The mind-boggling prize money the 2019 US PGA champion will bank

Just one problem: DJ was lining up a shot behind him... and the on-course cameraman capturing it also managed to capture Rahm relieving himself in the distance!

Here’s the evidence…

• US PGA 2019: Final Round tee times

This presumably isn’t what broadcasters had in mind when they promised streaming coverage…

Still, better that than pulling a ‘Lineker’:

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - US PGA 2019

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Bethpage

Related Articles - Gary Lineker

Related Articles - funny

Related Articles - Watch

Golf News

‘Pros look down on amateurs’ says US Star
Nicklaus item could sell for ‘millions’
Largest junior event hits Scotland this week
Dimmock and Law seal English ladies' double
Robert MacIntyre pleased with progress after Danish exploits

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow