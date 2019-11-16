search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOh Eddie! Englishman DQ'd in Turkey for crazy reason

Golf News

Oh Eddie! Englishman DQ'd in Turkey for crazy reason

By Michael McEwan09 November, 2019
Eddie Pepperell turkish airlines open European Tour Race to Dubai Martin Kaymer Rules of Golf Golf balls Montgomerie Maxx Royal
Eddie Pepperell Dq

Eddie Pepperell won’t feature in the final round of the Turkish Airlines Open after being disqualified – for running out of balls during his third round!

The Englishman failed to finish the par-5 fourth hole at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal – his 13th hole of the day after starting at the tenth – after rising multiple approaches into the water. That caused him to exit the tournament prematurely.

Pepperell reportedly didn’t stick around to offer an explanation for his ‘Tin Cup’ moment, so it was left to one of his playing partners, Martin Kaymer, to describe the surreal scene that unfolded on the par-5 fourth.

“Eddie hit his shots to the green, then came over to tell us he had run out of balls,” the former world No.1 told Golf Digest’s John Huggan. “Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five. We are about 80% sure it was five, 20% four.

• Popular Scots club facing £1.3MILLION debt

• Anger after top Scottish course is vandalised

“He was quick, so it was hard to keep track. He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George [Coetzee, the third man in the group].”

Two-time major winner Kaymer added that “it did not look” like Pepperell – who was two-over for his round at the time of his DQ – was interested in being on the course and that he had putted using his wedge on the previous hole. 

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

“There was a lot happening,” said the German. “I have never seen anything like that before. I only watched it on television, in ‘Tin Cup.’ This is the first time I have seen it live.”

This is the second time this year that a golfer has been disqualified on one of the game’s major tours after running out of balls mid-round.

• Open venue wins Scotland's Best Golf Experience

• New owner pledges to put Scots club back on map

In June, French pro Clément Berardo was bumped from the Andalucia-Costa del Sol Match Play 9 on the Challenge Tour after running out of ammo with three holes of his opening round still to play.

Famously, Tiger Woods came within a ball of suffering the same fate during the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach, although he didn’t know it at the time. It was only sometime later that his then caddie Steve Williams revealed how close Woods had come to the ultimate embarrassment.

He didn't, though. Instead, he went on to win by a record 15 shots.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - turkish airlines open

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Martin Kaymer

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Golf balls

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine
Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
“Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow