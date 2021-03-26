Old Course at St Andrews could be GONE by 2050

Got the Old Course on your 'Bucket List'? If so, you might want to play it sooner rather than later.

According to a new climate change study, the 'Home of Golf' could be underwater within the next 30 years.

Climate Central, an organisation comprising scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impact, has published a new study demonstrating the devastating impact that rising sea levels could have on Scotland by 2050.

First reported by The Herald, the body has published an interactive map which shows in stark detail the dire consequences that could unfold if current trends continue.

It shows the hallowed links of the Old Course - reckoned to be the oldest existing golf course on the planet - being lost to the elements

Other high-profile Scottish courses could also be lost if the predictions come true, including Carnoustie and parts of the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry.

Before anybody starts to panic too much, the Climate Central website admits to using "imperfect data" and admits that there may be "some error" in their maps, which incorporate large-scale datasets.

The organisation's website adds: "Our approach makes it easy to map any scenario quickly and reflects threats from permanent future sea-level rise well.

"However, the accuracy of these maps drops when assessing risks from extreme flood events.

"Our maps are not based on physical storm and flood simulations and do not take into account factors such as erosion, future changes in the frequency or intensity of storms, inland flooding, or contributions from rainfall or rivers."