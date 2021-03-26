search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOld Course at St Andrews could be GONE by 2050

Golf News

Old Course at St Andrews could be GONE by 2050

By bunkered.co.uk26 March, 2021
Old Course St Andrews climate change climate central turnberry Carnoustie golf courses Scottish news
Old Course St Andrews

Got the Old Course on your 'Bucket List'? If so, you might want to play it sooner rather than later.

According to a new climate change study, the 'Home of Golf' could be underwater within the next 30 years. 

Climate Central, an organisation comprising scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impact, has published a new study demonstrating the devastating impact that rising sea levels could have on Scotland by 2050. 

• MacIntyre through to last-16 of WGC Match Play

• Fellow pro brands Hatton "an absolute disgrace"

• bunkered supports return of Get Back To Golf Tour

First reported by The Herald, the body has published an interactive map which shows in stark detail the dire consequences that could unfold if current trends continue.

It shows the hallowed links of the Old Course - reckoned to be the oldest existing golf course on the planet - being lost to the elements 

St Andrews

Other high-profile Scottish courses could also be lost if the predictions come true, including Carnoustie and parts of the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry.

Carnoustie Turnberry

Before anybody starts to panic too much, the Climate Central website admits to using "imperfect data" and admits that there may be "some error" in their maps, which incorporate large-scale datasets. 

• Report: Koepka facing lengthy injury lay-off

• Michelle Wie feared her career was over

The organisation's website adds: "Our approach makes it easy to map any scenario quickly and reflects threats from permanent future sea-level rise well.

"However, the accuracy of these maps drops when assessing risks from extreme flood events.

"Our maps are not based on physical storm and flood simulations and do not take into account factors such as erosion, future changes in the frequency or intensity of storms, inland flooding, or contributions from rainfall or rivers."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Old Course

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - climate change

Related Articles - turnberry

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
play button
YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Foster: A caddie's guide to Augusta National
Can you name every Masters champ - from the most recent to the first?
"Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
EA Sports announces all-new PGA Tour video game
Here's what Billy Horschel can teach you about speed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow