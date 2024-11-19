Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The new Old Tom Morris statue in St Andrews has been restored after it was attacked by vandals last week.

Roger McStravick, a St Andrews-based golf historian, shared the welcome news on social media this afternoon.

“Tom has got his club back! Thank you for all the support including @BillyHo_Golf and @Iona_Stephen,” he wrote on X.

“It has been outstanding. Truly grateful to one and all. Great work by Powderhall Bronze for the repair. Just delighted.”

The tribute to one of golf’s most iconic figures was unveiled ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links in October but lasted just weeks.

• “Our golf club is thriving. Here are seven ways we did it.”

• Alarming numbers reveal new threat to golf courses

Thugs snapped the clubhead from the bronze statue located on the Bow Butts, forcing locals and authorities to appeal for witnesses.

Billy Horschel led the pleas online, posting: “Very sad! Hopefully they are caught and fully punished by the law.”

While it’s unclear where the clubhead was found, the statue has now been fully restored to its original condition.

The statue had been touted for over 100 years and a huge crowd eventually gathered for the unveiling last month.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk at the time, McStravick said: “The statue means everything to St Andrews.

• “More Scottish golf courses will close” warns industry expert

• Robert MacIntyre hits out at huge problem facing Scottish golf

“He is still the oldest winner of The Open and still holds the largest margin of victory in The Open.

“But it’s how he grew the game which was exceptional, creating over 100 courses and in Ireland. You think of the courses he worked on there, that’s the backbone of Irish golf never mind Scottish golf.

“He was a living legend. I still believe he is Scotland’s greatest golfing icon.”

Renowned artist David Annand was commissioned to design the 110%-scale bronze statue, which overlooks the 18th green and fairway of the Old Course.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.