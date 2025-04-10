Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda? Rory McIlroy and Leona Maguire? Tommy Fleetwood and Charley Hull?

If you ever wanted to see those names – among others – team up at the Olympic Games, then you’re in luck.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee unveiled its entire sports program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and it included a new mixed-gender golf event.

While the format is to be determined, it’s a huge move as it will become only the second of its kind, alongside the Grant Thornton Invitational, in the professional game.

Previously, Olympic golf only featured individual men’s and women’s competition.

“The mixed events are a real true embodiment of gender equality − men and women competing in the same team, on the same field of play for their country,” said Kit McConnell, IOC sports director.

“We’ve seen the real success of these (mixed-gender events). They bring something incredibly special for the athletes involved.”

The current event on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour features 16 pairs, who tee it up at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

And a proposal from the IOC last year set out to look pretty similar. A total of 16 teams would play 36 holes, one round of alternate shot and another of fourballs.

Meanwhile, the players would be selected from the 60 men and 60 women already qualified for individual stroke play.

One sticking point has been adding such an event to an already bustling schedule.

If the plans are correct, it’s expected that the men’s and women’s competitions would move to Wednesday-Saturday, and the mixed event would take place on Sunday and Monday.

Speaking of the proposals last year, International Golf Federation Executive Director Antony Scanlon said the 2028 event organisers were “fully supportive” of the format.

“At the beginning of next year, they should make the decision as to what events will be in the program for LA,” he said.

“And we’re hoping that the fact that there’s no additional athletes and no additional resources required that the mixed event would be approved by them, especially given the support of the organising committee.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.