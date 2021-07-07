Tokyo Olympics: The men's golf field in full

The field for the men’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics is finally set – and it’s a fascinating collection of some of the world’s best players as well as a host of names you may not have heard of before.
The names of the 60 men who will be representing their respective countries in the Tokyo competition have been ratified with the publication of final quota places for the tournament, taking place at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to August 1.
A total of 35 different countries are represented in the men’s event, all of whom will be looking to emulate Justin Rose, who won gold for Team GB on golf’s return to the quadrennial sporting showcase in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Here’s a look at who’s set to battle it out for the medals…
Australia
Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman
Austria
Matthias Schwab, Sepp Straka
Belgium
Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters
Canada
Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes
Chile
Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira
China
Yechun Yuan, Ashun Wu
Chinese Taipei
C.T. Pan
Colombia
Sebastian Munoz
Czech Republic
Ondrej Lieser
Denmark
Rasmus Hojgaard, Joachim B Hansen
Finland
Kalle Samooja, Sami Valimaki
France
Antoine Rozner, Romain Langasque
Germany
Maximilian Kieffer, Hurly Long
Great Britain
Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood
India
Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
Ireland
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Italy
Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari
Japan
Hideki Matsuyama, Rikuya Hoshino
Malaysia
Gavin Green
Mexico
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
New Zealand
Ryan Fox
Norway
Viktor Hovland, Kristian K Johannessen
Paraguay
Fabrizio Zanotti
The Philippines
Juvic Pagunsan
Poland
Adrian Meronk
Puerto Rico
Rafael Campos
Slovakia
Rory Sabbatini
South Africa
Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
South Korea
Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim
Spain
Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus
Sweden
Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander
Thailand
Jazz Janewattananond, Gunn Charoenkul
USA
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau
Venezuela
Jhonattan Vegas
Zimbabwe
Scott Vincent
--CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WOMEN'S OLYMPIC GOLF FIELD