Tokyo Olympics: The men's golf field in full

The field for the men’s golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics is finally set – and it’s a fascinating collection of some of the world’s best players as well as a host of names you may not have heard of before.



The names of the 60 men who will be representing their respective countries in the Tokyo competition have been ratified with the publication of final quota places for the tournament, taking place at Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29 to August 1.

A total of 35 different countries are represented in the men’s event, all of whom will be looking to emulate Justin Rose, who won gold for Team GB on golf’s return to the quadrennial sporting showcase in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Here’s a look at who’s set to battle it out for the medals…

Australia

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

Austria

Matthias Schwab, Sepp Straka

Belgium

Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters



Canada

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

Chile

Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira

China

Yechun Yuan, Ashun Wu

Chinese Taipei

C.T. Pan

Colombia

Sebastian Munoz

Czech Republic

Ondrej Lieser

Denmark

Rasmus Hojgaard, Joachim B Hansen

Finland

Kalle Samooja, Sami Valimaki

France

Antoine Rozner, Romain Langasque



Germany

Maximilian Kieffer, Hurly Long

Great Britain

Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood

India

Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

Ireland

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Italy

Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama, Rikuya Hoshino



Malaysia

Gavin Green

Mexico

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

New Zealand

Ryan Fox

Norway

Viktor Hovland, Kristian K Johannessen

Paraguay

Fabrizio Zanotti

The Philippines

Juvic Pagunsan

Poland

Adrian Meronk

Puerto Rico

Rafael Campos



Slovakia

Rory Sabbatini

South Africa

Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

South Korea

Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim

Spain

Jon Rahm, Adri Arnaus

Sweden

Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander

Thailand

Jazz Janewattananond, Gunn Charoenkul

USA

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau

Venezuela

Jhonattan Vegas

Zimbabwe

Scott Vincent



