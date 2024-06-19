Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Olympic Golf Rankings will decide which 120 male and female players will make up the two fields at the 2024 Games in Paris.
Here’s how the qualification system works, and who has booked their ticket to France already…
Olympic Golf Qualification: How does it work?
The Olympic Golf Ranking follows a similar system to the Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.
Players qualify on the following criteria:
- Top 15 in the OWGR/WWGR are eligible
- No more than four players can be selected from a given nation
- Outside the top 15, “players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15”
Olympic Golf Rankings: Men’s Field
The conclusion of the US Open was also the cut-off point for players to earn a spot in the Games.
The below is the list of players who have qualified from each nation, with each having until July 9 to confirm their entry.
Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti
Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
Austria: Sepp Straka
Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Cristobal del Solar
China: Carl Yuan, Zecheng Dou
Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria
Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen
Finland: Sami Valimaki
France: Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez
Germany: Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid
Great Britain: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick
India: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar
Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi
Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima
Malaysia: Gavin Green
Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer
Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Darius van Driel
New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura
Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti
Poland: Adrian Meronk
Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos
South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen
Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig
Sweden: Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren
Taiwan: CT Pan, Kevin Yu
Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai
United States: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
Olympic Golf Rankings: Women’s Field
The women’s qualification period will end on June 24 and the final field will be announced shortly after.
As with the men, players will have until July 9 to confirm their place at the Olympic Games.
The golf events at the 2024 Olympics will take place at Le Golf National, the host venue of the 2018 Ryder Cup and the Open de France on the DP World Tour, from August 1-8.
