The Olympic Golf Rankings will decide which 120 male and female players will make up the two fields at the 2024 Games in Paris.

Here’s how the qualification system works, and who has booked their ticket to France already…

Olympic Golf Qualification: How does it work?

The Olympic Golf Ranking follows a similar system to the Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Players qualify on the following criteria:

Top 15 in the OWGR/WWGR are eligible

No more than four players can be selected from a given nation

Outside the top 15, “players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15”

Olympic Golf Rankings: Men’s Field

The conclusion of the US Open was also the cut-off point for players to earn a spot in the Games.

The below is the list of players who have qualified from each nation, with each having until July 9 to confirm their entry.

Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Austria: Sepp Straka

Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Cristobal del Solar

China: Carl Yuan, Zecheng Dou

Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria

Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Finland: Sami Valimaki

France: Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Germany: Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Great Britain: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick

India: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar

Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Malaysia: Gavin Green

Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer

Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Darius van Driel

New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti

Poland: Adrian Meronk

Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos

South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen

Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig

Sweden: Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Taiwan: CT Pan, Kevin Yu

Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

United States: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

Olympic Golf Rankings: Women’s Field

The women’s qualification period will end on June 24 and the final field will be announced shortly after.

As with the men, players will have until July 9 to confirm their place at the Olympic Games.

The golf events at the 2024 Olympics will take place at Le Golf National, the host venue of the 2018 Ryder Cup and the Open de France on the DP World Tour, from August 1-8.