Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test

The International Golf Federation has announced that an LPGA Tour pro has tested positive with COVID-19 ahead of the women’s Olympic Golf event.



Paula Reto of South Africa has been forced to withdraw from the event which is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday August 4.

The 31-year-old South African from Cape Town is currently in her seventh season on the LPGA Tour but is yet to record a victory.

She currently sits 388th on the Rolex Women’s World Ranking and her best showing in 2021 was a T-14 at the Volunteers of America Classic.

The positive test also rules Reto out of the current ISPS Handa World Invitational where she shot one-over for her opening round.

The test is also the first amongst the female Olympic Golf athletes.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau had to withdraw from the men’s Olympic event for returning positive COVID-19 tests.