search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOlympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test

By Ryan Crombie30 July, 2021
Olympic Golf women's golf paula reto Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 COVID-19
2016 08 Olympic Tee Marker

The International Golf Federation has announced that an LPGA Tour pro has tested positive with COVID-19 ahead of the women’s Olympic Golf event.

Paula Reto of South Africa has been forced to withdraw from the event which is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday August 4.

The 31-year-old South African from Cape Town is currently in her seventh season on the LPGA Tour but is yet to record a victory.

• High-profile European Tour event cancelled

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

She currently sits 388th on the Rolex Women’s World Ranking and her best showing in 2021 was a T-14 at the Volunteers of America Classic.

The positive test also rules Reto out of the current ISPS Handa World Invitational where she shot one-over for her opening round.

• PGA Tour caddie blasts athletes taking the knee

The test is also the first amongst the female Olympic Golf athletes. 

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau had to withdraw from the men’s Olympic event for returning positive COVID-19 tests.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Olympic Golf

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Olympic Games

Related Articles - Tokyo 2020

Related Articles - COVID-19

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Joint venture has rescued LET says CEO
Olympics: Nelly Korda completes golden double for USA
Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row
“I’ve had the time of my life” - The Epic Old Course Experience
R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow