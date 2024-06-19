Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The strongest field in history is now set for the Men’s Tournament at the Paris Olympic Games.

Eight of the world’s top ten will take part in the showpiece after a two-year qualification process ended following Bryson DeChambeau’s epic US Open win at Pinehurst.

The Olympics field is determined by world rankings, with the top 15 players on the OWGR automatically eligible, but only up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country.

That means, despite moving to No.10 in the rankings, Bryson DeChambeau’s second major win has not lifted him into Olympic contention as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark are all above him and will represent the United States.

DeChambeau said he was “frustrated and disappointed” not to make the Olympics team having also missed out on the Tokyo Games in 2021 because he contracted coronavirus.

And the two-time US Open champ isn’t the only big name missing the a trip to Le Paris National – the home of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Here are seven other big names who won’t be taking part…

Brooks Koepka

Koepka was 43rd in the rankings when the deadline was reached, but that was irrelevant anyway because he had already asked the International Golf Federation to be dropped from consideration.

Cameron Smith

The 2022 Open champion was one of the guys who really wanted to play in the Olympics. Smith claimed he was “desperately” trying to make the Australian team and was relying on strong performances in the majors due to LIV Golf’s plight without ranking points. But a T63 at the PGA Championship and T62 US Open couldn’t get it done.

Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay is perhaps the most unfortunate player not to call himself a 2024 Olympian. He is up to eighth in the world rankings after an impressive result at Pinehurst, but four Americans still ranked above him.

Adam Scott

Scott once called the Olympics an “exhibition” that should have a field made up of amateurs instead. It’s no surprise, then, that he opted out of the third straight Games that he could have been eligible for. The Aussies have still got a strong team, however, with Jason Day and Min Woo Lee both set to tee it up in the Men’s Tournament.

Tyrrell Hatton

Along with Koepka and Scott, LIV Golf’s Hatton was said to have withdrawn from consideration for the Olympics. The Englishman is below Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick in the rankings and that duo will represent Great Britain in Paris.

Justin Rose

Rose won golf’s first Olympic Gold in 112 years at Rio in 2016 and later said that victory seemed to resonate amongst the wider sporting public even more than his US Open triumph at Merion. The Englishman also made the first ever Olympic hole-in-one, but won’t be back at Le Paris National, where he memorably helped Europe win the Ryder Cup six years ago.

Sergio Garcia

Garcia’s world ranking has slid into oblivion since joining LIV. Fellow LIV players Jon Rahm and David Puig will instead represent Spain, with Puig performing particularly impressively in ranking events away from the Saudi-backed circuit.

The Men’s Olympic Golf Tournament will take place from August 1-4 at Le Paris National. For a full list of 60 men’s players who have qualified for the 2024 Games, click here.

