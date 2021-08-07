“Olympics should be for amateurs” says tour pro

There’s been a bit of debate whether professionals should be teeing it up at the Olympics.



One tour pro believes that they shouldn’t be.

That man is none other than Open Championship hole-in-one hero Jonathan Thomson.

“It sounds controversial, but I am not sure it should be professionals that go, I think it should be the top amateurs who compete for their nation,” said Thomson speaking in association with UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend.

“Being in the Olympics would be a pinnacle of an amateur’s career – whereas I think as a leading golf pro, you want to be winning a major championship rather than a gold medal.

“It’s a tough one, but I wish Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood all the best – they have a good chance for a medal.”

Despite his call for professionals to relinquish their participation in the event, 25-year-old Thomson says he would answer the call, should it ever come.

“Golf definitely does deserve a place at the Olympics and if I ever got a chance, I would be going because it’s an extremely cool thing to put on your career bucket list.”

Thomson made history when he made a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th at the Open Championship. It helped the 6ft 9.5” tall Challenge Tour pro to a T53 finish – something which is crucial for him.

“The prize money I gained from the Open makes a huge difference – money makes the world go round,” added Thomson. “It helps for the next few months to keep funding myself, although I try not to think too much about the money side of things.

“It’s a slippery slope when you begin to think too much about finances, but golf is an extremely expensive sport to be a part of. But if you perform the best you can, the money will look after itself.”