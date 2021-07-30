search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOlympics: Star duo ruled OUT of Tokyo Games

Golf News

Olympics: Star duo ruled OUT of Tokyo Games

By Michael McEwan25 July, 2021
Olympic Golf Bryson DeChambeau Jon Rahm COVID-19 coronavirus Tokyo 2021
Olympic Rings

This week's Olympic men's golf competition has been thrown into chaos after COVID-19 forced the withdrawal of two of its biggest names.

World No.1 Jon Rahm and the man he succeeded as US Open champion last month, Bryson DeChambeau, have both been ruled out of the competition after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeChambeau, who had not yet departed for Tokyo, will be replaced in the field by Patrick Reed.

• Pro launches scathing attack on PGA Tour

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," said the 27-year-old. "Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo"

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Rahm, meantime, has tested positive for COVID for the second time in as many months. 

He was controversially withdrawn from last month's Memorial Tournament, where he held a six-shot lead at the end of the third round, after testing positive at Muirfield Village. 

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship

• Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update

The Spanish Olympic Committee announced his positive test this morning. He will not be replaced in the field, leaving Adri Arnaus as Spain's only medal hope.

The Spanish Olympic Committee requires golfers need to undergo three PCR tests and pass them all. Rahm’s first two PCR tests were negative.

The men's Olympic golf competition gets underway this Thursday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The full men's field can be viewed HERE.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Olympic Golf

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Tokyo 2021

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow