Olympics: Star duo ruled OUT of Tokyo Games

This week's Olympic men's golf competition has been thrown into chaos after COVID-19 forced the withdrawal of two of its biggest names.

World No.1 Jon Rahm and the man he succeeded as US Open champion last month, Bryson DeChambeau, have both been ruled out of the competition after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeChambeau, who had not yet departed for Tokyo, will be replaced in the field by Patrick Reed.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," said the 27-year-old. "Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo"

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Rahm, meantime, has tested positive for COVID for the second time in as many months.

He was controversially withdrawn from last month's Memorial Tournament, where he held a six-shot lead at the end of the third round, after testing positive at Muirfield Village.

The Spanish Olympic Committee announced his positive test this morning. He will not be replaced in the field, leaving Adri Arnaus as Spain's only medal hope.

The Spanish Olympic Committee requires golfers need to undergo three PCR tests and pass them all. Rahm’s first two PCR tests were negative.

The men's Olympic golf competition gets underway this Thursday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The full men's field can be viewed HERE.

