Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Fantasy 5 to watch

Another bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League week, another DOUBLE POINTS event, this time at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

It was Shane Lowry who secured 100 points for his victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week – but who will it be this week?

We’ve outlined five players in the Dubai field who we think should be in your teams this week.

Don’t forget, the Farmers Insurance Open is also this week, boasting the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods in the field.