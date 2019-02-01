search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOmega Dubai Desert Classic: Fantasy 5 to watch

Golf News

Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Fantasy 5 to watch

By bunkered.co.uk22 January, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League Fantasy Golf Betting Tips Omega Dubai Desert Classic European Tour Henrik Stenson Tyrrell Hatton Rafa Cabrera-Bello Andy Sullivan Stephen Gallacher
Dubai Desert Classic

Another bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League week, another DOUBLE POINTS event, this time at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

It was Shane Lowry who secured 100 points for his victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week – but who will it be this week?

We’ve outlined five players in the Dubai field who we think should be in your teams this week.

Don’t forget, the Farmers Insurance Open is also this week, boasting the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods in the field.

Prev Next

Related Articles - bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League

Related Articles - Fantasy Golf

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - Tyrrell Hatton

Related Articles - Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Related Articles - Andy Sullivan

Related Articles - Stephen Gallacher

Golf News

One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher
WATCH - Pro putts for eagle; walks off with double-bogey
“It would be awesome” – Patrick Reed targets big goal
Aussie pro defends himself against "cheating" accusations
Early-bird tickets for Scottish Golf Show on-sale NOW!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow