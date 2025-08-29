Sign up for our daily newsletter
The Omega European Masters returns this week at one of the best venues on the DP World Tour: Crans-sur-Sierre, in Switzerland.
And after enjoying four days of stunning views, the winner will leave the Alps with over $550,000 in prize money.
It’s the second leg of the ‘Back 9’ swing which concludes at the Genesis Championship in October – and boasts a further $200,000 payout for the series winner.
The $3.25 million event is running for the 78th time after first being played in 1905. Some huge names have lifted the title since, including Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie.
This week’s field, meanwhile, is mightily strong and will have European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald glued to his television.
He makes his six captain’s picks on Monday, while Matt Fitzpatrick – who played under the Englishman in 2023 – headlines the event.
Here is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Omega European Masters…
WINNER: $553,500
2: $357,500
3: $204,750
4: $162,500
5: $137,800
6: $113,750
7: $97,500
8: $81,250
9: $72,800
10: $65,000
11: $59,800
12: $55,900
13: $52,325
14: $49,725
15: $47,775
16: $45,825
17: $43,875
18: $41,925
19: $40,300
20: $39,000
21: $37,700
22: $36,725
23: $35,750
24: $34,775
25: $33,800
26: $32,825
27: $31,850
28: $30,875
29: $29,900
30: $28,925
31: $27,950
32: $26,975
33: $26,000
34: $25,025
35: $24,050
36: $23,075
37: $22,425
38: $21,775
39: $21,125
40: $20,475
41: $19,825
42: $19,175
43: $18,525
44: $17,875
45: $17,225
46: $16,575
47: $15,925
48: $15,275
49: $14,625
50: $13,975
51: $13,325
52: $12,675
53: $12,025
54: $11,375
55: $11,050
56: $10,725
57: $10,400
58: $10,075
59: $9,750
60: $9,425
61: $9,100
62: $8,775
63: $8,450
64: $8,125
65: $7,800
66: $7,475
67: $7,150
68: $6,825
69: $6,500
70: $6,175
