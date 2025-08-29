Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Omega European Masters returns this week at one of the best venues on the DP World Tour: Crans-sur-Sierre, in Switzerland.

And after enjoying four days of stunning views, the winner will leave the Alps with over $550,000 in prize money.

It’s the second leg of the ‘Back 9’ swing which concludes at the Genesis Championship in October – and boasts a further $200,000 payout for the series winner.

The $3.25 million event is running for the 78th time after first being played in 1905. Some huge names have lifted the title since, including Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie.

This week’s field, meanwhile, is mightily strong and will have European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald glued to his television.

He makes his six captain’s picks on Monday, while Matt Fitzpatrick – who played under the Englishman in 2023 – headlines the event.

Here is the full prize money payout for the 2025 Omega European Masters…

WINNER: $553,500

2: $357,500

3: $204,750

4: $162,500

5: $137,800

6: $113,750

7: $97,500

8: $81,250

9: $72,800

10: $65,000

11: $59,800

12: $55,900

13: $52,325

14: $49,725

15: $47,775

16: $45,825

17: $43,875

18: $41,925

19: $40,300

20: $39,000

21: $37,700

22: $36,725

23: $35,750

24: $34,775

25: $33,800

26: $32,825

27: $31,850

28: $30,875

29: $29,900

30: $28,925

31: $27,950

32: $26,975

33: $26,000

34: $25,025

35: $24,050

36: $23,075

37: $22,425

38: $21,775

39: $21,125

40: $20,475

41: $19,825

42: $19,175

43: $18,525

44: $17,875

45: $17,225

46: $16,575

47: $15,925

48: $15,275

49: $14,625

50: $13,975

51: $13,325

52: $12,675

53: $12,025

54: $11,375

55: $11,050

56: $10,725

57: $10,400

58: $10,075

59: $9,750

60: $9,425

61: $9,100

62: $8,775

63: $8,450

64: $8,125

65: $7,800

66: $7,475

67: $7,150

68: $6,825

69: $6,500

70: $6,175