search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOne-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open

Golf News

One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open

By bunkered.co.uk25 July, 2019
Senior Open Amputee Amputee Golfer Disabled Golfer Royal Lytham & St Annes Seniors Golf Monday Qualifying
Geoff Nicholas

A golfer with one leg has qualified for the Senior Open at Royal Lytham after coming through Monday Qualifying.

Amputee golfer Geoff Nicholas was born with deformities in both his legs – a side-effect of the drug named Thalidomide which was used to combat the effects of morning sickness in expectant mothers. At the age of 11 his right leg was amputated, but that did not stop him from playing golf – which he took up after seeing it on television.

He carded a level par 73 at Fairhaven and then earned his place at Royal Lytham & St Annes after a five-man play-off with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.

This will be his Senior Open debut.

“To qualify for the Senior Open, a Senior major championship, is terrific,” he said. “It’s been one of my dreams; and to get through Qualifying was brilliant. It’s just great to be here.

“I like to feel as though I’m inspiring people – and there’s a lot of people out there. Golf is such a great game in which to do that. There’s so many avenues to succeed in this sport – there’s no other sport like it.”

• WATCH - Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

• Rumours: Tiger and Rory to play money match

Currently ranked No.8 Eight on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), the 58-year-old admitted he had enjoyed the EDGA Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club to the east of Edinburgh, which took place alongside the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, a Rolex Series event on the European Tour.

“I came over to the UK ten days ago to play in the EDGA Scottish Open which was great and I thought, ‘well, I’m over here, I might as well try and qualify for The Senior Open’ and here I am.”

In 1990 he won the inaugural British Amputee Open and won the U.S. Amputee Open later that year. He would dominate the amputee golf scene in the 1990s – winning both championships every year until 2002. 

• This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!

He earned his card on the PGA Tour of Australasia in 1992, which he held for a number of years, and also teed it up in the same event as Tiger Woods in the 1996 Australian Open.

“That was really special,” said Nicholas. “I actually beat him in the first round – so I’ve always got that to remember. This week is something else, it’s great to be around so many legends of the game.

“A lot of people don’t know what to expect from me – a lot of them don’t realise because when you wear long trousers and walk reasonably well, they don’t know.

Related Articles - Senior Open

Related Articles - Royal Lytham & St Annes

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

8 big names who lost their PGA Tour cards this weekend
Laura Davies has a VERY unusual way of teeing up her ball
BBC presenter under fire for Sky Sports Golf criticism
TEN more events added to bunkered Fantasy Golf schedule
Gareth Bale plays golf as teammates prepare for new season

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow