One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher

Less than ten weeks from now, the 2019 Masters will be well and truly underway.



To mark the countdown to the first major of the year, Augusta National Golf Club released its official tournament media guide earlier this week, with the main talking point a significant change to the par-4 fifth hole.

After measuring 455 yards at last year's event, the fifth has been lengthened by 40 yards and will play as a 495-yard par-4.



Players will face a 313-yard carry to clear the pair of bunkers down the left side of the fairway, and the hole will rank behind only the 505-yard 11th among the longest par-4s on the course.

This marks the first club-enacted changes to the Augusta National layout since 2006.

The new tee is expected to sit on the opposite side of Old Berckmans Road, which has been closed to traffic since 2015, and the move is expected to alleviate congestion between the fourth green and fifth tee.



Last year, the fifth played to a scoring average of 4.16, making it the sixth-hardest hole on the course.

Overall, the course's length has been increased to 7,475 yards.

When Tiger Woods won the first of four Masters in 1997, Augusta measured 6,925 yards. It first surpassed 7,000 yards in 2002 and had been at 7,435 since 2010.