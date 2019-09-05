One of world’s most famous men set for Dunhill Links

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has pulled off a major coup by announcing that Justin Timberlake is to play in this year’s tournament.



The world-famous singer and actor will team up with former world No.1 Justin Rose at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie later this month.

Timberlake, 38, has won ten Grammy Awards, four Emmys, three Brit Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.

Formerly a member of multiple platinum-selling boyband NSYNC, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2007 and 2013.



He has sold more than 32 million albums and 56 million singles, making him one of the most popular artists on the planet.

This will be the four-handicapper’s first appearance in the Dunhill Links.



With a prize fund of $5million, the championship – taking place from September 26-29 – incorporates two separate competitions: an individual professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and a team event in which the professionals are paired with some of the most celebrated amateur golfers.

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews, through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and previously the Alfred Dunhill Cup.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, September 29, available to purchase at the entrance gates for £20 (concessions £15).